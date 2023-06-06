Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 6.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGRX on June 06, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

MGRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) has increased by 20.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.62% for MGRX’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGRX Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +39.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1735. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc. saw -63.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc., valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc. stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.