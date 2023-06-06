Make Informed Decisions with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Stock Updates

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has gone up by 6.00% for the week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month and a -48.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.02% for HPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for HPP’s stock, with a -49.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) by analysts is $5.81, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for HPP is 137.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.02% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HPP was 4.12M shares.

HPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) has dropped by -4.02 compared to previous close of 4.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -50.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Suazo Arthur X., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Mar 28. After this action, Suazo Arthur X. now owns 87,102 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $58,600 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Drew, the Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Gordon Drew is holding 116,958 shares at $149,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.58. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 154.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.70. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.