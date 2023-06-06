LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Stock Experiences 26.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, LVTX stock has gone up by 4.97%, with a monthly gain of 26.67% and a quarterly plunge of -19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.38% for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for LVTX’s stock, with a -39.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LVTX is $13.00, which is $11.1 above than the current price. The public float for LVTX is 18.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of LVTX on June 06, 2023 was 559.43K shares.

LVTX) stock’s latest price update

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -26.92 in comparison to its previous close of 2.60, however, the company has experienced a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

LVTX Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.71%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVTX rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stands at -164.55. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.

Conclusion

In summary, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.