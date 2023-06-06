Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) Stock: A -8.66% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has gone up by 6.51% for the week, with a -19.03% drop in the past month and a -59.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.68% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.66% for KSCP’s stock, with a -75.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 41.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on June 06, 2023 was 985.19K shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has plunge by -5.32relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

KSCP Trading at -28.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4627. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.