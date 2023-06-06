KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KKR stock has gone up by 4.59%, with a monthly gain of 8.97% and a quarterly plunge of -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for KKR’s stock, with a 6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is $65.89, which is $12.15 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 741.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on June 06, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 53.63. However, the company has seen a 4.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that KKR to Buy Circor in $1.6 Billion Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.36. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 29,782,619 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $345,000,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Alternative Assets LLC, the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., purchase 27,315 shares at $26.15 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that KKR Alternative Assets LLC is holding 484,458 shares at $714,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.