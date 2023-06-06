KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Experiences 13.44% Monthly Change

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has gone up by 2.43% for the week, with a 13.44% rise in the past month and a -44.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.87% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for KEY’s stock, with a -36.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KEY is $14.12, which is $5.3 above the current price. The public float for KEY is 931.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on June 06, 2023 was 28.66M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.28. However, the company has seen a 2.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Bank Stocks Fall After Report Yellen Said More Mergers May Be Needed

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, KeyCorp saw -41.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Brady Amy G., who sale 12,627 shares at the price of $9.92 back on May 26. After this action, Brady Amy G. now owns 94,106 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $125,260 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,388 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 106,733 shares at $125,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.