KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): A Technical Analysis

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is $176.18, which is $9.46 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 1.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on June 06, 2023 was 7.64M shares.

BEKE stock's latest price update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 16.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE’s stock has risen by 3.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.82% and a quarterly drop of -16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for KE Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for BEKE’s stock, with a -2.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.