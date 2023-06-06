Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 126.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KXIN on June 06, 2023 was 480.67K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a 15.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has experienced a 15.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a -33.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.01% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for KXIN’s stock, with a -35.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KXIN Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.27%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3021. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.