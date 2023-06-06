iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock Observes -8.95% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a -2.00% decrease in the past week, with a -26.01% drop in the past month, and a -41.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for IQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.60% for IQ’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is above average at 107.56x. The 36-month beta value for IQ is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IQ is $56.92, The public float for IQ is 377.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.86% of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on June 06, 2023 was 10.82M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has dropped by -0.90 compared to previous close of 4.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

IQ Trading at -26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 349.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.74. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.