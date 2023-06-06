IN8bio Inc.’s (INAB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, INAB stock has gone down by -2.85%, with a monthly gain of 19.21% and a quarterly surge of 80.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.30% for IN8bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for INAB’s stock, with a 38.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IN8bio Inc. (INAB) by analysts is $11.33, which is $8.6 above the current market price. The public float for INAB is 18.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of INAB was 3.67M shares.

The stock of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has decreased by -13.33 when compared to last closing price of 3.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at 38.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 789,473 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 16. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 4,111,958 shares of IN8bio Inc., valued at $1,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Peter C., the Director of IN8bio Inc., purchase 105,263 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Brandt Peter C. is holding 182,473 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

Equity return is now at value -125.00, with -94.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.