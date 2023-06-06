Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUN is $29.33, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for HUN on June 06, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 25.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.85% and a quarterly drop of -12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Huntsman Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.62% for HUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $27 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 385,502 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $61,250 using the latest closing price.

STRYKER DAVID M, the Exec VP, GC and Sec of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that STRYKER DAVID M is holding 341,614 shares at $298,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.