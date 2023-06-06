Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has seen a -3.31% decrease in the past week, with a -22.57% drop in the past month, and a -28.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for GDYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for GDYN’s stock, with a -33.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GDYN is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GDYN is $14.33, which is $5.45 above than the current price. The public float for GDYN is 51.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of GDYN on June 06, 2023 was 463.29K shares.

The stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) has decreased by -10.81 when compared to last closing price of 9.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

GDYN Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw -22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sale 74,296 shares at the price of $11.82 back on Mar 07. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 3,274,136 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $877,956 using the latest closing price.

CARNEY LLOYD, the Director of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $12.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CARNEY LLOYD is holding 648,709 shares at $753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77 for the present operating margin

+38.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -9.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.81. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.