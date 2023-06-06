Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRCL is $12.57, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 51.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for GRCL on June 06, 2023 was 110.42K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) has jumped by 16.34 compared to previous close of 3.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRCL’s Market Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has seen a 27.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 79.80% gain in the past month and a 78.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.52% for GRCL’s stock, with a 43.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 71.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +71.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +27.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 54.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.