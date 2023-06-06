Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.87 in relation to its previous close of 3.58. However, the company has experienced a 20.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is $4.29, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOL on June 06, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL’s stock has seen a 20.70% increase for the week, with a 35.84% rise in the past month and a 44.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.53% for GOL’s stock, with a 22.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at 34.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 41.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.