General Motors Company (GM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is above average at 5.28x. The 36-month beta value for GM is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GM is $46.16, which is $13.06 above than the current price. The public float for GM is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of GM on June 06, 2023 was 14.25M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 34.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/23 that Supplier Urged to Recall 67 Million Air-Bag Inflators for Potential Explosions

GM’s Market Performance

GM’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.70% and a quarterly drop of -15.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for General Motors Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for GM’s stock, with a -7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, General Motors Company saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Jacobson Paul A, who purchase 31,000 shares at the price of $32.60 back on May 19. After this action, Jacobson Paul A now owns 186,847 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,010,600 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gerald, the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 15,743 shares at $42.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Johnson Gerald is holding 71,209 shares at $671,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, General Motors Company (GM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.