FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 19.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is above average at 82.33x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.00, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSK on June 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has seen a 2.71% increase in the past week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month, and a 2.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for FSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for FSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.22. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $19.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 5,840 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $23,556 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins Jerel A, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 556 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hopkins Jerel A is holding 6,384 shares at $9,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.