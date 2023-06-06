Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is above average at 20.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $45.97, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCX on June 06, 2023 was 13.31M shares.

FCX) stock’s latest price update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.40 in relation to its previous close of 37.19. However, the company has experienced a 6.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FCX’s Market Performance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has seen a 6.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.17% gain in the past month and a -13.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for FCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for FCX’s stock, with a 1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.39. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.19. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.