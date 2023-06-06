Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has dropped by -1.00 compared to previous close of 26.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 15.07x. The 36-month beta value for FLEX is also noteworthy at 1.45.

The public float for FLEX is 441.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on June 06, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a -0.15% decrease in the past week, with a 28.58% rise in the past month, and a 12.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.42% for FLEX’s stock, with a 22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

FLEX Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Mar 16. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 29,309 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

WENDLER DANIEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,512 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WENDLER DANIEL is holding 18,266 shares at $33,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.