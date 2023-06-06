FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has jumped by 10.68 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOTE is $6.50, which is $3.91 above the current price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on June 06, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE’s stock has seen a 22.75% increase for the week, with a 56.97% rise in the past month and a 29.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.23% for NOTE’s stock, with a -42.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOTE Trading at 27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +55.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -59.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on May 18. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 181,436 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $50,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.