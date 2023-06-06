Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is $10.00, The public float for FFIE is 1.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 15.27% of that float. On June 06, 2023, FFIE’s average trading volume was 65.91M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) has increased by 13.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

FFIE’s Market Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has experienced a 23.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.24% rise in the past month, and a -53.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.16% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.87% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -51.57% for the last 200 days.

FFIE Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE rose by +23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2344. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -88.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -152.70, with -70.90 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 13.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.