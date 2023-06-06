Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.33 in relation to previous closing price of 21.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is above average at 49.10x. The 36-month beta value for EXTR is also noteworthy at 1.97.

The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on June 06, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR’s stock has seen a 13.68% increase for the week, with a 30.01% rise in the past month and a 19.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.35% for EXTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $17.50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at 19.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +29.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 167,587 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Jun 02. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 710,385 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $3,548,860 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 5,883 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 877,972 shares at $123,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.