Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAI is $14.75, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 102.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAI on June 06, 2023 was 340.35K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.31 in comparison to its previous close of 7.10, however, the company has experienced a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI’s stock has fallen by -3.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.58% and a quarterly rise of 16.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Exscientia plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.85% for EXAI’s stock, with a 13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 33.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +47.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.