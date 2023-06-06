Examining the Volatility of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) Stock

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has seen a 3.17% increase in the past week, with a 20.25% gain in the past month, and a 8.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for PBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for PBR’s stock, with a 5.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $12.99, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on June 06, 2023 was 20.72M shares.

The stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 12.24, but the company has seen a 3.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

PBR Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.