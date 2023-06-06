Examining the Volatility of Local Bounti Corporation’s (LOCL) Stock

In the past week, LOCL stock has gone down by -19.93%, with a monthly decline of -28.15% and a quarterly plunge of -41.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.07% for Local Bounti Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.37% for LOCL’s stock, with a -77.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is $2.63, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for LOCL is 50.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOCL on June 06, 2023 was 689.34K shares.

LOCL) stock’s latest price update

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.15 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a -19.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOCL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOCL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

LOCL Trading at -27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL fell by -19.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4526. In addition, Local Bounti Corporation saw -73.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from Nelson Mark Joseph, who sale 10,125 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Apr 13. After this action, Nelson Mark Joseph now owns 168,614 shares of Local Bounti Corporation, valued at $5,210 using the latest closing price.

Cook Brian C., the President of Local Bounti Corporation, sale 43,327 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Cook Brian C. is holding 1,046,223 shares at $22,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.80 for the present operating margin

-26.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Local Bounti Corporation stands at -570.36. Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.