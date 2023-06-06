Endava plc (DAVA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Endava plc (DAVA) by analysts is $57.60, which is $29.17 above the current market price. The public float for DAVA is 40.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DAVA was 275.95K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DAVA) stock’s latest price update

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.82 in comparison to its previous close of 51.55, however, the company has experienced a -10.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/16/23 that Endava Stock Is Recession-Proof. It Looks Like a Buy.

DAVA’s Market Performance

Endava plc (DAVA) has seen a -10.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.34% decline in the past month and a -43.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for DAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for DAVA’s stock, with a -38.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DAVA Trading at -19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.84. In addition, Endava plc saw -39.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+31.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 23.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.44. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Endava plc (DAVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.