Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$7.65 below the current market price. The public float for EDN is 20.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EDN was 29.14K shares.

EDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (NYSE: EDN) has jumped by 9.35 compared to previous close of 10.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDN’s Market Performance

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) has experienced a 28.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.43% rise in the past month, and a 31.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for EDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.23% for EDN’s stock, with a 47.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDN Trading at 31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDN rose by +28.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR saw 46.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.44 for the present operating margin

+1.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR stands at -8.49. The total capital return value is set at -30.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.32. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.69. Total debt to assets is 2.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.