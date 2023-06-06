Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 82.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Emerson Electric Catches an Upgrade Because It’s a Hydrogen Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is above average at 19.23x. The 36-month beta value for EMR is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EMR is $103.50, which is $20.13 above than the current price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on June 06, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stock saw a decrease of 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for EMR’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.32. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.