Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EGRX is at 0.90.

The public float for EGRX is 11.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for EGRX on June 06, 2023 was 165.07K shares.

EGRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) has decreased by -11.89 when compared to last closing price of 21.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGRX’s Market Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has seen a -7.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.13% decline in the past month and a -27.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for EGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.00% for EGRX’s stock, with a -36.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $52 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

EGRX Trading at -26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -33.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.32. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $19.98 back on May 16. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 587,311 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $299,700 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 1,594,934 shares at $315,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.