Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has decreased by -5.32 when compared to last closing price of 9.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for APPS is $12.33, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume for APPS on June 06, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a -22.68% drop in the past month, and a -17.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.40% for APPS’s stock, with a -38.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

APPS Trading at -25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -24.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -41.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Chestnutt Roy H, who purchase 6,515 shares at the price of $9.17 back on May 31. After this action, Chestnutt Roy H now owns 124,125 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $59,743 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 304,017 shares at $43,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +2.50. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.