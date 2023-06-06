DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has jumped by 1.71 compared to previous close of 122.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 180.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) by analysts is $141.17, which is $16.04 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DXCM was 2.28M shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM stock saw an increase of 8.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.17% and a quarterly increase of 10.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for DexCom Inc. (DXCM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for DXCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.86. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 412 shares at the price of $118.65 back on May 23. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 132,274 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $48,884 using the latest closing price.

Sylvain Jereme M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $117.58 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sylvain Jereme M is holding 74,711 shares at $282,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.