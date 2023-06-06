Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Stock Showcases 21.42% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has seen a 15.92% increase in the past week, with a 21.35% gain in the past month, and a 2.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.42% for CGEM’s stock, with a 1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is 9.57x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is $29.00, which is $16.85 above the current market price. The public float for CGEM is 37.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On June 06, 2023, CGEM’s average trading volume was 243.42K shares.

CGEM) stock’s latest price update

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM)’s stock price has soared by 10.64 in relation to previous closing price of 10.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CGEM Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +21.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from AHMED NADIM, who sale 707 shares at the price of $9.15 back on May 23. After this action, AHMED NADIM now owns 116,581 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $6,469 using the latest closing price.

Trigilio Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 399 shares at $8.76 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Trigilio Jeffrey is holding 86,541 shares at $3,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.