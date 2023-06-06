Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.28.

CS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for CS on June 06, 2023 was 45.79M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 6.70% rise in the past month, and a -70.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -70.70% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8632. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -70.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -34.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 459.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.12. Total debt to assets is 39.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.