Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.75x.

The public float for CNM is 153.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CNM was 1.06M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CNM) stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has surge by 3.62relation to previous closing price of 27.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNM’s Market Performance

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has seen a 3.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.97% gain in the past month and a 18.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.28% for CNM’s stock, with a 23.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $28 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

CNM Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.10. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 45.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Giles Jeffrey D, who sale 29,998 shares at the price of $27.31 back on May 18. After this action, Giles Jeffrey D now owns 8,217 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $819,203 using the latest closing price.

Cowles Bradford A, the President of Core & Main Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $27.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Cowles Bradford A is holding 14,679 shares at $682,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.