Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is $0.56, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for CNTX is 15.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNTX on June 06, 2023 was 157.01K shares.

CNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) has dropped by -12.50 compared to previous close of 1.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTX’s Market Performance

CNTX’s stock has risen by 27.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 132.37% and a quarterly rise of 47.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.83% for Context Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.27% for CNTX’s stock, with a 14.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTX Trading at 74.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.76%, as shares surge +103.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7452. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw 71.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 5,823 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 159,701 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,900 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,606 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 153,878 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.