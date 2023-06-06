Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $69.17, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.26% of that float. On June 06, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 15.85M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.05 compared to its previous closing price of 64.55. However, the company has seen a 3.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/30/23 that Ex-Coinbase Manager Settles SEC’s Crypto Insider-Trading Claims

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has risen by 3.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.27% and a quarterly drop of -6.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for COIN’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $70 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.89. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 65.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 24,298 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $74,425 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 1,818 shares at $56.95 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Grewal Paul is holding 70,600 shares at $103,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.