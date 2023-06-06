Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) has increased by 12.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COEP is $5.00, which is $3.29 above the current price. The public float for COEP is 10.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on June 06, 2023 was 365.13K shares.

COEP’s Market Performance

COEP stock saw an increase of -13.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.80% and a quarterly increase of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for COEP’s stock, with a -56.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COEP Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares surge +21.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -13.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7728. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.