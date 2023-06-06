ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.91 in comparison to its previous close of 7.76, however, the company has experienced a -14.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) is $18.00, which is $11.16 above the current market price. The public float for CLPT is 21.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLPT on June 06, 2023 was 82.58K shares.

CLPT’s Market Performance

CLPT stock saw a decrease of -14.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.86% for CLPT’s stock, with a -28.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

CLPT Trading at -24.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPT fell by -14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLPT starting from BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL, who sale 18,867 shares at the price of $16.07 back on Aug 15. After this action, BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL now owns 262,095 shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., valued at $303,193 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.47 for the present operating margin

+65.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stands at -79.97. The total capital return value is set at -29.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.19. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), the company’s capital structure generated 32.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.52. Total debt to assets is 21.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.