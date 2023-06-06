Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 18.05x. The 36-month beta value for CSCO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSCO is $55.60, which is $5.55 above than the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on June 06, 2023 was 19.24M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 50.02. However, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 10 hours ago that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

CSCO’s Market Performance

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.87% rise in the past month, and a 1.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

CSCO Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.32. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Sharritts Jeffery S., who sale 5,175 shares at the price of $49.11 back on May 22. After this action, Sharritts Jeffery S. now owns 259,893 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $254,144 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON KRISTINA M, the Director of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 2,880 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that JOHNSON KRISTINA M is holding 65,838 shares at $141,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.