Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock Observes -1.97% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has gone down by -0.54% for the week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month and a -7.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for CNQ’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNQ is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on June 06, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 56.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

CNQ Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.06. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.