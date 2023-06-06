Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canaan Inc. (CAN) by analysts is $37.63, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 168.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CAN was 2.07M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.37 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. However, the company has seen a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CAN’s Market Performance

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -28.73% decline in the past month and a -23.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for CAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.52% for CAN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -26.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56.

Based on Canaan Inc. (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.