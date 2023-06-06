C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AI stock has gone up by 7.23%, with a monthly gain of 97.10% and a quarterly surge of 29.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.83% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.06% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 96.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AI is $25.70, which is -$8.43 below the current price. The public float for AI is 89.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AI on June 06, 2023 was 26.18M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has increased by 9.49 when compared to last closing price of 32.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Why C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Is ‘Declaring Victory’

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 45.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares surge +88.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.78. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 215.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from WARD JR STEPHEN M, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $42.09 back on May 30. After this action, WARD JR STEPHEN M now owns 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $5,050,800 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $30.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 185,664 shares at $726,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.