Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has soared by 17.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on June 06, 2023 was 259.72K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has seen a 15.28% increase for the week, with a 18.10% rise in the past month and a -14.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.00% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for BRSH’s stock, with a -55.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2825. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.