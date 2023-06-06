Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BREA is 2.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BREA on June 06, 2023 was 12.82K shares.

BREA) stock’s latest price update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.94 in comparison to its previous close of 2.48, however, the company has experienced a -20.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BREA’s Market Performance

BREA’s stock has fallen by -20.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.85% and a quarterly drop of -31.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for Brera Holdings PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.97% for BREA’s stock, with a -32.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BREA Trading at -32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BREA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BREA fell by -19.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Brera Holdings PLC saw -57.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BREA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-752.62 for the present operating margin

-14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brera Holdings PLC stands at -755.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.