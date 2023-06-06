BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Stock Observes -22.77% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) has seen a 26.97% increase in the past week, with a 28.67% gain in the past month, and a -3.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for BWAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.45% for BWAY’s stock, with a -22.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BWAY is $7.28, which is $6.57 above than the current price. The public float for BWAY is 15.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of BWAY on June 06, 2023 was 53.12K shares.

BWAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) has jumped by 12.14 compared to previous close of 1.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BWAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BWAY Trading at 19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares surge +27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +26.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5718. In addition, BrainsWay Ltd. saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrainsWay Ltd. stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36.

Based on BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

Conclusion

In summary, BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.