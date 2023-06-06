Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is $15.00, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 28.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCLI on June 06, 2023 was 388.38K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.37relation to previous closing price of 2.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCLI’s Market Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has experienced a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month, and a 50.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.14% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.