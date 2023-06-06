BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWA is $53.87, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 232.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for BWA on June 06, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BWA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 47.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Drop in BorgWarner Stock Sends a Signal on Sentiment

BWA’s Market Performance

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a -0.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month, and a -6.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for BWA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

BWA Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.59. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Fadool Joseph F., who sale 210 shares at the price of $46.70 back on May 30. After this action, Fadool Joseph F. now owns 0 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $9,818 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 631 shares at $47.16 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 210 shares at $29,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.