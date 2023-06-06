Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Stock Experiences -35.69% Monthly Change

The stock of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a -5.66% decrease in the past week, with a -35.69% drop in the past month, and a -59.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.97% for BRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.17% for BRDS’s stock, with a -68.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $10.00, which is $165.5 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 8.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRDS on June 06, 2023 was 799.36K shares.

The stock price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) has dropped by -14.53 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -46.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares sank -38.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -55.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from VanderZanden Travis, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on May 19. After this action, VanderZanden Travis now owns 25,178,128 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $128,250 using the latest closing price.

Bitove John Ivan, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Bitove John Ivan is holding 4,337,392 shares at $93,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.