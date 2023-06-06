BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is $4.50, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSGM on June 06, 2023 was 315.95K shares.

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s stock price has plunge by -9.85relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has experienced a -19.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.85% drop in the past month, and a 5.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for BSGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.66% for BSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 34.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM fell by -19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4032. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 183.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -9458.74. Equity return is now at value -971.60, with -445.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.