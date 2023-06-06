BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a 13.45% increase in the past week, with a 39.52% gain in the past month, and a 25.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for BILL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.68% for BILL’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is $117.67, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on June 06, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.75 in relation to its previous close of 107.46. However, the company has experienced a 13.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $95 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.94. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Cota Germaine, who sale 727 shares at the price of $97.25 back on May 31. After this action, Cota Germaine now owns 2,297 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $70,701 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 9,102 shares at $99.07 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 104,551 shares at $901,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.