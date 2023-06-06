BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) by analysts is $16.17, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for BLU is 103.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BLU was 4.59M shares.

BLU) stock’s latest price update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 14.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLU’s Market Performance

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has experienced a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month, and a 84.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.43% for BLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for BLU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 47.93% for the last 200 days.

BLU Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 77.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.